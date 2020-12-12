Riccardo Marotto, 60 years of gold











Feeling young at 60. Perhaps it is the still little known effect that makes gold: Riccardo Marotto, in fact, is a company that maintains its vitality intact after celebrating 60 springs. Based in the Vicenza area, one of the Italian goldsmith districts, the company specializes in hollow tube crafts. It means producing jewels even with generous dimensions, but light, not annoying to wear. The jewels are still made exclusively by hand, piece by piece, without the aid and support of industrial machines. A method now quite rare. The result is large earrings, mostly yellow gold, sometimes with two colors of the precious metal combined, or necklaces and even rings made with elaborate weaves.



These are the creations of Marisa Marotto, who continues the story that began 60 years ago with Bruno Marotto, who taught his son Riccardo a passion for craftsmanship. The development of the company is due to him, while his wife Marisa took care of the creative part, now assisted by their children Andrea, Alessandro, Barbara and Sara. In short, the classic family business with a passion for made in Italy. And for gold, of course.















