A new jewelry collection from the Tuscan brand Tavanti: gold with circles and hearts paired with natural stones.

The Tuscan brand Tavanti kicks off 2026 with a new addition: Brio, a new collection presented at VicenzaOro January. Brio interprets jewelry as an everyday accessory, lightweight and easily wearable. The collection plays on a design with soft lines, featuring circles and hearts, but also on the use of color, a hallmark of the brand founded by Domenico Tavanti. The jewelry uses natural stones such as mother-of-pearl, malachite, onyx, lapis lazuli, turquoise, and kogolong, which fill the spaces of the 18-karat gold circles and hearts.



The collection includes stud or pendant earrings, rings, bracelets, and chain necklaces interspersed with gold or natural stone hoops. The line is designed to accompany every moment of the day. Brio is a collection that also features versions embellished with pavé diamonds, available in yellow gold and white gold. The new Tavanti collection joins the Giove and Giove Stars lines already presented by the jewelry brand.



