The secret jewelry collection offered for Valentine’s Day by the Tuscan brand Tavanti.

Love has no secrets, or perhaps it has many. For Valentine’s Day, and for the following 364 days, the Tuscan brand Tavanti celebrates Valentine’s Day with Secret, a collection that transforms jewelry with a hidden message, ready to be revealed only to the recipient. Unmistakable words like “I love you,” “Love,” and “Forever” are engraved inside the jewelry. The message is impossible to miss. The collection offers different versions: necklaces with two cylindrical charms, yellow gold, natural stones, or diamonds on white or rose gold. Or emeralds, rubies, or sapphires, and finally, full-pavé versions in diamonds, white gold, and rose gold.



Thanks to a hinge mechanism that joins two parts of the jewelry, necklaces and rings open to reveal the hidden message within: an unexpected detail that makes this Valentine’s Day gift even more intimate. The design of the Secret collection has clean lines and plays on the different shades of gold, which intertwine to create a three-dimensional effect and enhance the brilliance of the stones.

