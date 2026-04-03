Collana della collezione Giove Star
Collana della collezione Giove Star

Giove Star in white gold for your wedding

Tavanti offers a white gold and diamond version of the collection inspired by the largest planet.

Spring is wedding season. And a white dress is the most common choice for brides. That’s why the Tuscan brand Tavanti offers a version of the Giove Stars collection in white gold, perfect for wedding attire. The jewelry from the Giove Stars collection, also available in yellow gold, features a circular surface of 18-karat white gold dotted with diamonds, in a design reminiscent of a starry sky. The diamond composition is never rigid, but creates a dynamic brilliance.

Anello in oro bianco e diamanti
White gold and diamond ring

As the name of the collection suggests, Giove Star draws inspiration from the largest planet in the solar system, the fifth and largest planet, a gas giant with a mass over 300 times that of Earth, composed primarily of hydrogen and helium. The jewelry line includes necklaces, bracelets, rings, and earrings, designed to be worn individually or combined.
Bracciale della collezione Giove Star
Bracelet from the Giove Star collection

Orecchini a bottone in oro bianco e diamanti
White gold and diamond stud earrings
Bracciale in oro bianco e diamanti
White gold and diamond bracelet

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