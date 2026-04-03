Tavanti offers a white gold and diamond version of the collection inspired by the largest planet.

Spring is wedding season. And a white dress is the most common choice for brides. That’s why the Tuscan brand Tavanti offers a version of the Giove Stars collection in white gold, perfect for wedding attire. The jewelry from the Giove Stars collection, also available in yellow gold, features a circular surface of 18-karat white gold dotted with diamonds, in a design reminiscent of a starry sky. The diamond composition is never rigid, but creates a dynamic brilliance.



As the name of the collection suggests, Giove Star draws inspiration from the largest planet in the solar system, the fifth and largest planet, a gas giant with a mass over 300 times that of Earth, composed primarily of hydrogen and helium. The jewelry line includes necklaces, bracelets, rings, and earrings, designed to be worn individually or combined.

