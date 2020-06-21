The high spheres of Elie Top











His jewels are reminiscent of the romantic atmospheres of the mid-nineteenth century, between devices to scan the sky, mechanical dolls, the first scientific laboratories: Elie Top has the merit of offering a type of refined, completely different jewelry, intended for a select few. Who, in any case, knows how to appreciate his creations that use the principles of mechanics applied to jewelry. His idea is to make jewelry that can be placed in the past as well as in the future. He did it.



The first steps in the world of work, however, took them in the fashion sector, after studying at the Chambre Syndicale de la Couture in Paris. At 19, the internship at Yves Saint Laurent, alongside the legendary designer Jean-Paul Knott and then with Alber Elbaz. Switched to Lanvin, he started to design the jewels of the fashion brand, then to Baccarat and Roger Vivier. In 2015 the jump with the jewelry line that bears his name and new life as an independent jewelry designer.



But, above all, with an unmistakable style: he uses 18-karat gold and aged silver to make jewels that seem to have come out of a mysterious laboratory, and that contain moving parts, such as the Sphère Rings, with metal bubbles that open and close and reveal pearls , diamonds, onyxes.



Ma, soprattutto, con uno stile inconfondibile: utilizza oro 18 carati e argento invecchiato per realizzare gioielli che sembrano usciti da un laboratorio misterioso, e che contengono parti mobili, come gli Anelli Sphère, con bolle metalliche che si aprono e si chiudono e rivelano perle, diamanti, onici.
















