









The jewels of Tabbah, the Maison that made the jewels for the wedding of Charlene of Monaco

In 20121, the Maison Tabbah has reached the age of 159 years. Not many companies produce jewelry that can boast such a long life. And the perspective to last also for more. Tabbah, in fact, enjoys international popularity: for example, in collaboration with Princess Charlene of Monaco, Nagib Tabbah designed and created the custom-made jewels worn during her marriage to Prince Albert II of Monaco. A beautiful advertisement for Tabbah, which is not based in Paris, but in Beirut, Lebanon. Tabbah, like many other jewelery brands, has two lines: jewelery made of gold and diamonds, and high jewelery with large precious stones and lots of imagination.

Founded in 1862, the Maison is a family run business run by Nabil and Nagib Tabbah. But the story is even longer if it dates back to the seventeenth century, when Tabbah was a silk printer with geometric patterns. More recently, a House of Tabbah boutique was opened in Beirut, on Allenby Street. And in 2019 the brand participated in the second edition of GemGèneve, with success.