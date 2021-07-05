









Pomellato in China with Tmall Luxury Pavilion, the B2C digital marketplace of the Alibaba Group. The Italian jewelery house of the Kering Group has signed a collaboration agreement that provides for the opening of its flagship store on the online platform. The partnership, according to what was communicated, will allow Pomellato to further consolidate its presence in the Chinese market, reaching over 800 million active consumers on Tmall. In China, sales of luxury items (including jewelry and watches) will reach $ 10 billion in 2020. At a time when international travel, a key factor in luxury shopping, is severely limited, domestic consumption in China has experienced a surge in favoring online purchases of luxury products.



I am very happy to collaborate with Tmall, which represents a world example in the field of e-business and is a perfect gateway for a luxury brand like Pomellato. Our jewels are not traditional, they embrace the typically Milanese qualities of Italian style, chic and trendy design. We have found the ideal partner to bring our brand to China and reach people who are open and fashion-conscious.

Stéphane Gerschel, Pomellato Global Brand Managing Director

For this reason, Pomellato passes through the Tmall platform to tell its story of Milanese goldsmith excellence and artisan know-how to Chinese consumers, in particular to young female customers under 35 in cities like Shanghai, Beijing, Shenzhen, Guangzhou, Hangzhou and Nanjing. Pomellato was born in Milan in 1967 thanks to the intuition of the heir of a family of goldsmiths, Pino Rabolini, who immediately gave the Maison a strong identity in line with the latest fashion trends. This has allowed the brand to grow rapidly both in the Italian market and in the international jewelery scene. Pomellato will offer its most iconic collections such as Nudo and Iconica in the Tmall store.

Having the colors and iconicity of Pomellato jewels on our platform is a proof of the value that brands recognize in Tmall Luxury Pavillion and a source of pride for us and for Made in Italy. High jewelry is seeing strong growth in China, there is a clear desire on the part of consumers to invest in unique and valuable pieces that last over time. Pomellato represents the perfect synthesis of all this. Being at their side to bring the mastery of Italian craftsmanship to all current and potential customers is an exciting challenge.

Christina Fontana, Head of Fashion and Luxury at Tmall Luxury Division, Europe and US, Alibaba Group













