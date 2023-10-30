Mogul Mini Drop Pendant in onice, calcedonio rosso, topazio, ametista, calcedonio verde
Mogul Mini Drop Pendant in onice, calcedonio rosso, topazio, ametista, calcedonio verde

Syna from silver to gold

From silver to gold: the pair that founded Syna collects awards ♦ ︎

Syna won in the Best in Silver category at the Couture Design Awards 2019. Not only: they also won the Silver, also in category Centurion Award. But, in reality, it is not a silver focused brand. His jewels, in fact, also use colored stones and gold, as in the Indian tradition, even if Dharmesh and Namrata Kothari, the founders, have not adopted the style of the Asian country for their production. The couple founded Syna Jewels in 2003.

Orecchini in argento di Synia
Silver earrings by Synia, winners of Best in Silver at the Couture Deisgn Awards

Indian jewelers usually do not forget their cultural origin, spiritual beliefs and, in short, their roots. But Syna has adopted a simple stylistic approach, as is the pop cultural environment of much of the West and, perhaps, that of Fort Lee, a suburb of New York, where designers live and work. The jewels, therefore, in addition to the classic tree of life, exemplify the concept with fairly simple jewels: semi-precious stones cut by drop, semi-precious stones with a graceful shape.

Anello con opale etiope verde
Ring with green Ethiopian opal
Pendente con opale rosa intagliato
Pendant with carved pink opal
Orecchini in oro e calcedonio
Gold and chalcedony earrings
Orecchini con topazi
Earrings with topaz
Anello in oro con pietra luna, topazio e piccolo diamante
Gold ring with moonstone, topaz and small diamond
Orecchini in oro e calcedonio, con piccoli diamanti
Gold and chalcedony earrings, with small diamonds
Pendente con l'albero della vita
Pendant with the tree of life

