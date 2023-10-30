Syna from silver to gold

From silver to gold: the pair that founded Syna collects awards ♦ ︎

Syna won in the Best in Silver category at the Couture Design Awards 2019. Not only: they also won the Silver, also in category Centurion Award. But, in reality, it is not a silver focused brand. His jewels, in fact, also use colored stones and gold, as in the Indian tradition, even if Dharmesh and Namrata Kothari, the founders, have not adopted the style of the Asian country for their production. The couple founded Syna Jewels in 2003.

Indian jewelers usually do not forget their cultural origin, spiritual beliefs and, in short, their roots. But Syna has adopted a simple stylistic approach, as is the pop cultural environment of much of the West and, perhaps, that of Fort Lee, a suburb of New York, where designers live and work. The jewels, therefore, in addition to the classic tree of life, exemplify the concept with fairly simple jewels: semi-precious stones cut by drop, semi-precious stones with a graceful shape.