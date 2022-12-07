Gioielli, Jewelry, Joaillerie, Joyas, Jewelen

Anello Golden Dream e Lady Sweet in acciaio placcato oro giallo con cristalli e smalto

Stroili under the tree

Trilogy and solitaire rings, golden bands, colored stones such as amethyst or topaz and cubic zirconia, pearls, diamonds and wedding rings: for Christmas, the Italian brand Stroili presents its jewelery proposal, with a selection from its collections. The winter holidays are, in fact, the period of the year in which the greatest number of jewels are bought (and sold). In the case of Stroili, the proposal for Christmas does not differ from what is a traditional interpretation of the jewel, but with modern lines. The colored enamel details adopted for some models bear witness to this.

Anelli delle collezioni Silver Elegance, Lady Phantasya e Silver collection, in argento o acciaio e cubic zirconia
Anelli delle collezioni Silver Elegance, Lady Phantasya e Silver collection, in argento o acciaio e cubic zirconia

The rings of the selected collections include among others tried and tested lines such as Amelie, Beverly, Claire, SIlver and Shine, Elegance, Rainbow, Goldem Dream, Lady Sweet, Lady Chic, SIlver collection. In short, a synthesis of the entire Stroili production, in order to reach different price ranges, with a style that remains homogeneous, while the materials, more or less precious, change.
Anelli Lady Chic e Lady Sweet, in acciaio bicolore o rosato e cristalli
Anelli Lady Chic e Lady Sweet, in acciaio bicolore o rosato e cristalli

Anello Golden Dream e Lady Sweet in acciaio placcato oro giallo con cristalli e smalto
Anello Golden Dream e Lady Sweet in acciaio placcato oro giallo con cristalli e smalto
Anelli Silver Rainbow e Silver Elegance in argento e cubic zirconia azzurri
Anelli Silver Rainbow e Silver Elegance in argento e cubic zirconia azzurri
Anelli Silver Shine e Silver Elegance, in argento rodiato e cubic zirconia
Anelli Silver Shine e Silver Elegance, in argento rodiato e cubic zirconia

Anello della linea Claire in oro 9 carati e cubic zirconia
Anello della linea Claire in oro 9 carati e cubic zirconia







