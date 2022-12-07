









Trilogy and solitaire rings, golden bands, colored stones such as amethyst or topaz and cubic zirconia, pearls, diamonds and wedding rings: for Christmas, the Italian brand Stroili presents its jewelery proposal, with a selection from its collections. The winter holidays are, in fact, the period of the year in which the greatest number of jewels are bought (and sold). In the case of Stroili, the proposal for Christmas does not differ from what is a traditional interpretation of the jewel, but with modern lines. The colored enamel details adopted for some models bear witness to this.



The rings of the selected collections include among others tried and tested lines such as Amelie, Beverly, Claire, SIlver and Shine, Elegance, Rainbow, Goldem Dream, Lady Sweet, Lady Chic, SIlver collection. In short, a synthesis of the entire Stroili production, in order to reach different price ranges, with a style that remains homogeneous, while the materials, more or less precious, change.