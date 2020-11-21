Pianegonda in chains











Let’s immediately clarify a doubt that those who approach the Vinctum collection by Pianegonda can ask themselves: the meaning of the name. The Bros Manifatture brand, in its second life, presented a series of collections all united by two characteristics: they are always made of silver and have a name that derives from the Latin. Vinctum also does not escape this rule. But with a variation: the word vinctum sounds as if it were in the Latin language, but it is not: it has no meaning. End of the premise.



In reality, the Pianegonda collection is among the simplest. And, even if it does not give up the search for a refined design, it is still made up of simple chains. Rings connected to each other that turn into a very metropolitan jewel. Two necklaces, earrings and a bracelet, excluding the ring, are made up of chains with elongated elements, with a very Scandinavian style. These Pianegonda jewels are also made of 925 silver worked using traditional jewelry techniques and treated with galvanic baths that guarantee their appearance over time.

















