Pianegonda in chains




Let’s immediately clarify a doubt that those who approach the Vinctum collection by Pianegonda can ask themselves: the meaning of the name. The Bros Manifatture brand, in its second life, presented a series of collections all united by two characteristics: they are always made of silver and have a name that derives from the Latin. Vinctum also does not escape this rule. But with a variation: the word vinctum sounds as if it were in the Latin language, but it is not: it has no meaning. End of the premise.

Collana in argento
Collana in argento

In reality, the Pianegonda collection is among the simplest. And, even if it does not give up the search for a refined design, it is still made up of simple chains. Rings connected to each other that turn into a very metropolitan jewel. Two necklaces, earrings and a bracelet, excluding the ring, are made up of chains with elongated elements, with a very Scandinavian style. These Pianegonda jewels are also made of 925 silver worked using traditional jewelry techniques and treated with galvanic baths that guarantee their appearance over time.
Anello della collezione Vinctum
Anello della collezione Vinctum

Orecchini pendenti in argento della collezione Vinctum
Orecchini pendenti in argento della collezione Vinctum
Bracciale della collezione Vinctum
Bracciale della collezione Vinctum
Collana della collezione Vinctum
Collana della collezione Vinctum

Orecchini in argento
Orecchini in argento







