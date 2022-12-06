







Gismondi 1754, historic Genoese jewelery company listed on the Growth list of Borsa Italiana, focuses on the Middle East. The Maison has announced a sale in the wholesale channel, for 330,000 euros for a new distributor in Israel, a country where Gismondi 1754 wants to grow in the near future. The Middle East is, in fact, an increasingly strategic and attractive market for the market of high-end precious jewels, which is why Gismondi 1754 has once again this year decided to participate in the Jewelery Salon 2022 in Riyadh (Saudi Arabia) with its collections and some limited edition pieces.



Unlike the Doha fair, which is clearly aimed at the Qatari retail target, the company reasons, the Jewelery Salon in Riyadh is aimed at a wider and also international retail audience, with high-profile personalities from all over the Middle-East. «The event aims to reinvent the landscape of the Saudi jewelry industry, uniting the most famous international and domestic designers in a single appointment, making it among the most exclusive jewelry exhibitions in the Middle East and North Africa, with a timeless appeal and an aura of magnificence unlike any other.’

The sales concluded in the last week are very important and are part of the double-digit growth trend already represented in the first 9 months of 2022. We are about to participate in one of the most important fairs in the Middle East with great promises because the entire area it represents one of the stages where Gismondi 1754 must be present as it is one of the arenas where the top-of-the-range game is played.

Massimo Gismondi, CEO of Gismondi 1754

In addition to the Middle East, the company announced sales of €880,000 in the United States with a gold and diamond necklace valued at €680,000 and a diamond set valued at €200,000.