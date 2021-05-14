Stroili summer style with Lady Chic











It’s time for summer bijoux: simple, inexpensive, easy to wear. For the new season, here is a new collection by Stroili, an Italian brand of affordable bijoux that has joined the French jewelry giant Histoire d’Or. The new line is called Lady Chic and includes bracelets, necklaces and earrings with a price starting from 39.90 euros. The bijoux are offered in two different versions: with round crystal charms or with alternating heart and star shaped pendants, in bicolor steel and rose gold.



The line also includes an anklet, a typical summer ornament that has a taste of beaches and sea. The Lady Chic collection is available in the Stroili jewelers, in the brand’s online shop and with the Click and Collect service in two hours you can collect the bijoux purchased online in the nearest jewelers (in Italy there are 400 points of sale).