Recarlo on the Blu Carpet











Usually the carpet on which the divas parade is red. But there is an exception: it is the Blu Carpet of Recarlo, a line of jewelry that uses the classic aesthetic weapons of the Maison, namely white gold and diamonds. It is a set that consists of a necklace designed to enhance the décolleté and two pairs of pendant earrings. An alternative proposal is the shorter earring that you can wear together with the longer one, alternating according to your outfit and hairstyle.



Recarlo offers these jewels in the particular setting of the diamonds on the tips and with the precision of the cut: drop, navette and round. In the necklace, which ends with two separate lines of diamonds, these different cuts alternate and also differ in volume, with a riviére effect: they are, that is, larger in the front and smaller in the part that goes around the neck. A compositional complexity that is guaranteed by the professional tradition of the company and its craftsmen.

















