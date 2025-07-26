The gas giant in our solar system is also the name of the most iconic collection from the Tuscan brand Tavanti. Giove (Jupiter), which has also spawned other jewelry lines, includes pieces crafted in 18-karat gold, with diamonds and natural stones such as malachite, onyx, and lapis lazuli, or in versions with pavé diamonds and materials such as mother-of-pearl. The jewelry favors soft lines and rounded surfaces, symbolizing the planet, which was not coincidentally associated in ancient times with the number one of the mythological gods.



The rings in the collection are available in charm versions, where the circular element is a moving pendant, or in the more classic version with a fixed circular element. The earrings are available in charm and stud versions, and the bracelets come with an 18-karat gold chain or a rigid one. The necklaces in the Giove collection are available in two versions: a choker and a 90-centimeter or 120-centimeter version (the 100-centimeter version in Giove Stars), which can be worn full-length or doubled.



Tavanti is an Italian jewelry brand founded in 2019 by Domenico Tavanti in Tuscany, with the contribution of designer Fabrizio Falcinelli. It is produced and distributed by Gold Art, a company founded in Arezzo in 1978 by Domenico Tavanti himself, and today a solid and structured group with over 45 years of experience and a consolidated presence in Italy’s main goldsmith districts.

