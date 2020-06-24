The extra large luxury of Chatila











One of the most exclusive jewelery brands in the world is Chatila. The Maison was founded in 1860 and has remained a family-run business, with the founder’s grandchildren actively involved in the day-to-day running of the company. Chatila works in between Geneva and London but, in reality, the jewels are designed in Italy and Paris, even if the gems are then mounted on the final jewel by the craftsmen of the house. If you are looking for a Chatila boutique, try the most luxury shopping streets: there are showrooms in the most prestigious streets, such as Rue du Rhône in Geneva, Old Bond Street in London and Madison Avenue in New York.



The history of the Maison, however, does not begin in London, but in Birut, where the founder, George Chatila, opened his shop. It is now the third and fourth generation, Nicholas Chatila and his children, Marwan, Edward and Carlos, who own the business and continue in the footsteps of the founder. In 1983 the company moved to Switzerland. Today a flagship Chatila showroom on Rue du Rhône in Geneva, while the other main one is located in London’s Old Bond Street. A new showroom was opened in Riyadh in 2003 and another, in Doha in 2014.



Chatila’s specialty is super diamonds. It was among the first, among other things, to use large colored diamonds. Moreover, one of the few red diamonds in the world is by Chatila, The Flame of Argyle. All family members take part in the selection and evaluation process of unique and rare precious stones. An example of rarity is the ring with a 4.29 carat radiant cut chamaleon diamond. The definition of chamaleon refers to the fact that it is a very rare diamond with shades that change according to the intensity of the light that hits it. Also the person who will decides to buy it will probably change color when he will knows the price.

















