Bracciale Tiffany HardWear
Bracciale Tiffany HardWear

New Tiffany HardWear Jewelry

In 2017, Tiffany launched a new jewelry collection, Tiffany City HardWear, featuring Lady Gaga. The idea was to represent the energy and spirit of New York, but also to offer a youthful, fresh, and captivating jewelry line for Millennials. The collection has become a classic and has been updated several times. A further reimagining came in summer 2025: the inspiration remains New York City, although it would be difficult to guess without knowing beforehand.

Orecchini in oro giallo e diamanti
Yellow gold and diamond earrings

Compared to the original jewelry, the new pieces retain the sphere motif that encloses the metal volumes of the bracelets and earrings. The spheres have become more discreet, while the geometry of the chain immediately stands out, where each link is a U-shaped element ending with two spheres at the ends, which serve as clasps. The jewelry is in yellow or rose gold, with or without pavé diamonds. The style vaguely recalls industrial geometry with a hint of hip hop.
Bracciale in oro giallo e diamanti
Yellow gold and diamond bracelet

Orecchini in oro rosa e pavé di diamanti
Rose gold and pavé diamond earrings
Bracciale in oro giallo Tiffany
Tiffany yellow gold bracelet

Tags:

You might be interested in

Red

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Bracciale in oro bianco e diamanti
Previous Story

A gloomy six-month period for Gismondi 1754

Latest from Showroom