In 2017, Tiffany launched a new jewelry collection, Tiffany City HardWear, featuring Lady Gaga. The idea was to represent the energy and spirit of New York, but also to offer a youthful, fresh, and captivating jewelry line for Millennials. The collection has become a classic and has been updated several times. A further reimagining came in summer 2025: the inspiration remains New York City, although it would be difficult to guess without knowing beforehand.



Compared to the original jewelry, the new pieces retain the sphere motif that encloses the metal volumes of the bracelets and earrings. The spheres have become more discreet, while the geometry of the chain immediately stands out, where each link is a U-shaped element ending with two spheres at the ends, which serve as clasps. The jewelry is in yellow or rose gold, with or without pavé diamonds. The style vaguely recalls industrial geometry with a hint of hip hop.

