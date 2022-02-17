









It’s record time for diamonds. This time in the most precious competition in the world, Sotheby’s came first, presenting The De Beers Cullinan Blue, the name of an extraordinary natural diamond. The stone is also one of the most precious blue diamonds ever offered at auction: its value is estimated at over 48 million dollars. The blue diamond, with a rectangular stepped cut, weighs 15.10 carats and was recently cut from an exceptional rough stone discovered in April 2021. In addition, it is the largest internally flawless step cut vivid blue diamond that the Gemological Institute of America (Gia) has ever ranked.



Blue diamonds of this type, quality and weight are exceptionally rare. There are only five examples exceeding 10 carats that have been auctioned, but none have exceeded 15 carats. The De Beers Cullinan Blue is the most important piece of Sotheby’s Hong Kong Luxury Week: it will be offered in a single lot live auction in late April 2022 (exact date is yet to be determined). Given the global interest in a treasure of this nature, the diamond will first be presented on a world tour in New York, London, Dubai, Singapore, Shanghai, Beijing, Shenzhen and Taipei.

Blue diamonds of any kind are rare on the market, but this is the rarest of the rare; nothing of remotely similar calibre has appeared at auction in recent years. Hundreds of millions of years in the making, this extraordinary blue diamond is surely one of nature’s finest creations. Now brought to dazzling life by the hand of one of the world’s most skillful cutters, it is the ultimate masterpiece – as rare and desirable as the very greatest works of art. At a time of unprecedented demand for the finest, world-class, coloured diamonds, we are incredibly excited to bring to the market what is sure to become one of the most celebrated gems in the world.

Patti Wong, President of Sotheby’s Asia

The diamond was discovered in the Cullinan mine in South Africa in 2021, one of the very few sources of extremely rare blue diamonds in the world. Over the past year, De Beers has partnered with his partner, Diacore, one of the most experienced diamond master cutters, to cut and polish the stunning rough diamond and bring The De Beers Cullinan Blue to life.

The De Beers Cullinan Blue stands as a proud masterpiece that has been gifted from nature with the hues of the sky and sea, perfected through a step-cut that is bold, distinctive and masterful. Among the rarest of stones in what is arguably the most desirable of colours – powerful and vivid, but at the same time calm and majestic – it must surely rank among the greatest wonders of the natural world. It is literally irresistible.

Wenhao Yu, Chairman of Jewelery and Watches at Sotheby’s Asia

While other colored diamonds can be found in mines around the world, there are very few sources of blue diamonds, most of which are recovered from the Cullinan mine in South Africa. Cullinan has produced many of the most famous diamonds in the world, including the 530-carat Great Star of Africa, the largest faceted colorless diamond in the world. Cullinan continues to produce some of the most extraordinary treasures in the world, including all De Beers Millennium blue diamonds. Notably, the De Beers Millennium Jewel 4, a 10.10-carat oval-shaped Fancy Vivid blue sold for $ 31.8 million at Sotheby’s Hong Kong in April 2016.



This diamond ranks as one of the best De Beers has ever seen. It is extremely rare and unique, and as the Home of Diamonds, De Beers is pleased to join together with Sotheby’s to bring this diamond to the world.

Bruce Cleaver, CEO of De Beers Group













