









Anyone who buys a dress or a jewel signed by one of the fashion companies wants something that stands out from the rest, but not too much. Indeed, most of the time he wants his object, whether it be a dress or a jewel, to become a recognized icon, a symbol of status or belonging to one of the tribes that crowd street style, for example. Also part of this category is the American brand Michael Kors, which for some time has also been offering accessories and bijoux alongside the clothing lines.



For spring 2022, the Michael Kors brand, which is made by Fossil, presents metal bijoux with gold PVD with a clearly visible logo, which from a simple sign of recognition becomes a design motif in the composition of rings, large chains for bracelets and necklaces, in a bit of a rapper style, and large hoop earrings. The prices are approximately 200-250 dollars or euros for a bracelet and necklace, 150-160 for the earrings, while for the ring it drops to approximately 130.