India in Sophie Theakston’s jewels

The charm of India, the love for art, for decorations, for rich furnishings, but also for more or less imaginative myths: Sophie Theakston is a British designer who loves symbolism and ancient Indian folklore. In fact, her jewels are made in Rajasthan before being sold in London. The workmanship of the jewels is influenced by the Indian tradition, which often occurs. As for the semi-precious stones carved with the figures of the pantheon of the Hindu religion, such as the deity Ganesh.

Star and moon necklace in gold and polki diamonds

But not only. Because the designer also presents jewels, such as the 18-karat gold rigid cuff bracelet with symbols that are a reference to the late 19th-early 20th century Austrian painter Gustav Klimt. Sophie Theakston’s jewels, underlines the Maison, are made with ethically sourced materials, are completely sustainable, respectful of the environment and of the people who work to make them. In any case, the designer knows her job well: she represents the second generation of a family of jewelers. She is married to television presenter Jamie Theakston (maiden name is Sophie Siegle) and she gets up at 5.15 every morning.

Gold Necklace with Four Faced Buddha
Gold ring with a cabochon hessonite
Expectation bracelet in 18K gold and diamonds
Necklace with lapis lazuli carved with the figure of Ganesh
Gold bracelet with opals
