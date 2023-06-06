Vicenzaoro announces the sold out

Vicenzaoro preview. Ieg, the company that organizes the most important fair dedicated to jewelery (and now also to watches), anticipates the novelties of the next edition (8-12 September). Speaking of watchmaking, for example, the Time community, a b2b area for contemporary timepieces, is confirmed. Time focuses on independent brands and micro-brands that want to expand their presence in jewelry windows. It then extends to the timepiece supply chain with some of the manufacturers of components and accessories, from packaging to straps and private label producers. Another space for watches, in the foyer on the first floor of the Vicenza fair, is instead open to the public with VO’Clock Privé (8-10 September), dedicated to enthusiasts and collectors.



The September edition of Vicenzaoro, in any case, starts with the best premises, given that Ieg announces the sold out of the entire exhibition area, even if the number of companies present is not specified. As always, the exhibition area will be divided between homogeneous companies in the various activities of the supply chain, with the Icon, Creation, Essence, Look, Expression and Evolution communities.The next edition of Vicenzaoro will also be an observatory of the latest style and design trends with the new edition of The Jewelery Trendbook guide from Ieg’s independent observatory on the world of jewellery. A series of accompanying training events are also planned.Finally, a reminder for those who know little about Vicenzaoro: it is located in an area of Italy rich in culture and attractions and not far from Venice. For those staying overnight there are the Luxury Hubs – VO Approved hotels, affiliated with and connected to the fair, shuttles to the airports, desks for easily booking transfers, restaurants and hotels.