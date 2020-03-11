Sicis high jewelry flies to New York











From Ravenna to the Big Apple: Sicis Jewels participates in the first edition of the year of JA New York, one of the main jewelery fairs for the entire east coast of the USA (March 15-17). Objective: to introduce the elaborate processing of Sicis Jewels to the American public. In particular, the micromosaic technique, made of precious minerals and gold, melted and then woven into special chopsticks, elaborated by hand by expert masters.



A technique that is then enhanced by the art director, Gioia Placuzzi, the soul of the brand, and her staff. The micromosaic technique was adopted by Sicis after 20 years of research and studies: it is a process born in the eighteenth century in Rome and today. The examples that Sicis brings to New York give a good idea of ​​what type of jewelry can be produced. Like the Quetzal set inspired by the exotic tropical bird, with diamonds and tanzanites. The butterflies that seem to fly on bright gold threads and diamonds in the Butterfly set. Or the Calipso necklace, designed remembering the nymph told in the Odyssey, with infinitesimal micro-mosaic tiles that form special drops that are intertwined with Akoya pearls. Another example is that of the Alphabet collection, which transforms simple letters into amulets, with the micromosaic that designs miniatures together with diamonds, rubies and other gems.

















