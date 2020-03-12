Jewels become poetry with Maria De Toni











A jeweler is an artist and, in the case of Maria De Toni, she is a muse who has the ability to compose not only gems and gold, but also words. Maybe it’s an even more difficult task. And if the collections of jewelers are often inspired by nature, so is the poetry composed personally by Maria De Toni. A special poem, with words that inspire jewels. The poem is titled My Bio FogliaFioreFarfalla and has as its subject nature that transforms and takes on different forms. Here is the poem:

My BIO FogliaFioreFarfalla

Touching the spirit of gold

in the pale light of the moon

I met my shining being.

Feeling green as a Leaf

blossoming into a Flower

flying free as a Butterfly

around the eternal circles

of life

exploring the discovery

of You.

The verses are linked to the collection of 18-karat gold and diamond jewelry inspired by art and nature. The shape of rings and necklaces with pendants that recall that of the butterfly, with four lobes, or leaves. In short, as in poetry. On the other hand, words are as precious as gold.

















