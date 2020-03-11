The V by Laura Vann earrings worn by Meghan Markle immediately sold out











In ancient times there was King Midas, who transformed everything he touched into gold, while today Meghan Markle transforms the gold he touches into successful jewels. Or rather, the jewelry he wears. British newspapers report on the umpteenth miracle performed by the Duchess of Sussex before her self-exile in Canada.



The British jewelry brand V by Laura Vann, in fact, has seen an increase in business since Meghan Markle wore a pair of earrings during one of his last events in the land of His Majesty. Yes, she is a true influencer (not like many others who have followers but, in reality, they count for nothing).



In fact, the Duchess was spotted with a pair of Daphne earrings, made with synthetic emeralds and black agate, in the distinctive style of the brand, which is inspired by art deco. Proposed in autumn 2017, the earrings seem to be in perfect harmony with Meghan’s choices. Too much, in a way: the earrings were sold out in a few days.





















