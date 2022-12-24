









The watches for the Z generation of Hip Hop Watches (a brand of the Binda group) expand to include new timepieces from the X Man 3.0 collection. The watches have cases measuring 42 millimeters in diameter and focus on the brightly colored dial, in contrast with the straps in sober tones. Like all Hip Hop watches, the X Man 3.0 models are also separable: each model consists of a strap and a case that can be separated from each other and allow the latter to be mounted on straps of different colors that can be purchased separately.



The watches of the Hip Hop X Man 3.0 collection are made with a polycarbonate case with a matching bezel and crown. The colors of the cases are combined with bright shades of the dials: the orange case is juxtaposed with light blue (denim blue strap), the purple case with orange (navy blue strap) and the light blue case with yellow (delft blue strap). The Arabic numerals mark the main hours (12, 3, 6, 9) alongside elongated hour markers that pick up on the colors of the dial and strap together. At 3 o’clock the date window. The Luminous coating lights up the dials in the dark while maintaining perfect legibility of the indications. At 12 o’clock the Hip Hop logo. The movement of the watches is Tmi VJ42 quartz with three spheres and date. The timepieces are waterproof up to 50 meters.