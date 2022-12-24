









In a world of color, black and white becomes an author’s style. And it is these two shades that characterize the new Aikon Master Grand Date Black from the Swiss Maison Maurice Lacroix. The timepiece relies on the proven mechanics of the Masterpiece collection. The new model also uses Aikon’s urban design. The result is a high price-performance ratio. The Aikon Master Grand Date was presented in 2021: it is a watch that combines the mechanics of the Masterpiece collection with the urban design of the Aikon. The new version, the Aikon Master Grand Date Black, comes with a large 45 mm stainless steel case coated with black DLC treatment.



The look is sober, with dark color tones. The display reveals the movement of various components and the dial is made of vertically brushed black DLC. Hours and minutes are displayed on an off-centre dial embellished with Clous de Paris decorations, while the indication of the seconds is positioned on a small display next to it. The heart of the watch is made up of a self-winding manufacture movement, the ML331 calibre, which bears witness to the Maison’s watchmaking know-how.At 10 o’clock, a complex mechanism with two discs offers a date indication in a large format, to ensure maximum legibility. As with the other models in the Aikon collection, the case dispenses with conventional lugs and integrates the strap within the housing, providing comfort to the wearer. Maurice Lacroix has chosen to equip the model with a new type of rubber strap, with the brand name in relief, and a second strap in synthetic leather with a fabric effect with the brand’s M logo. The model is also equipped with the Maison’s Easy Strap Exchange System, which facilitates strap changes.