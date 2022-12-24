









Three new Breitlings in the high-end watchmaking range. Each of the three variants was inspired by one of Breitling’s founders. The Premier collection was conceived by Willy Breitling Conceived while the world was still involved in the Second World War. Wristwatches were tools used by pilots, navigators and engineers to do their job and they had to (and still have to) be reliable tools. But Willy Breitling also tried to elevate the wristwatch to an elegant object. The Premier line, launched in 1943, kept all the function of its chronographs, but enriched them in form. The Swiss Maison is now launching the Premier B21 Chronograph Tourbillon 42. A tourbillon complication is the centerpiece of a new trio of wristwatches.

The Premier B21 Chronograph Tourbillon 42 is the perfect expression of Breitling’s design and expertise. In the tourbillon, you see the mechanism that lives every second. It is the beating heart of the watch.



Georges Kern, CEO of Breitling

A tourbillon houses the balance wheel, balance spring and escapement in a rotating cage, setting the whole assembly in perpetual motion. This action corrects, and effectively cancels, the force of gravity, which affects the accuracy of a watch differently. Breitling worked with special movement maker Manufacture La Joux-Perret to develop the B21 movement, which combines a tourbillon with a chronograph to make this trio of watches so distinctly Breitling.



Precious metals and an open domed caseback characterize the Premier B21 Chronograph Tourbillon 42, which is available in three variants, each dedicated to the founders of Breitling. The Léon Breitling features a solid 18K red gold case with a silver dial and a semi-gloss brown alligator leather strap. The Gaston Breitling combines an 18K white gold case with an anthracite dial and a black alligator strap. The Willy Breitling, on the other hand, is a solid platinum vision with an admiral blue dial and black alligator strap. Each watch features the stylized square pushers and Arabic numerals that are the hallmarks of the Premier line. Their symmetrical dial design, interplay of numerals and tonal colorways perfectly balance the undisputed star of the show, the tourbillon, which takes center stage at 12 o’clock. The open sapphire crystal caseback is domed to allow for full appreciation of the B21 movement, where the oscillating weight and tourbillon back appear in contrasting 18K gold.The release of the Premier B21 Chronograph Tourbillon 42 marks the return of the Founders Squad, made up of Léon, Gaston and Willy Breitling, who come to life in the new Premier Tourbillon campaign. The three generations have left their legacy in the brand and their imprint can still be felt in every aspect of these watches. Léon is the craftsman, whose work sets a new standard of precision. Gaston is the innovator, whose design has become what we know as the modern chronograph. And Willy is the man of impeccable taste, who introduced the wristwatch from purpose to style. The Premier B21 Chronograph Tourbillon 42 is for those who love mechanical watchmaking.