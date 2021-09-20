









Sustainability is also a fundamental concept for jewelry. For this reason, companies in the sector think it is important to communicate progress in terms of compatibility with natural balance. With this goal, the Iberian company Facet has been recognized as an example of a leading company in growth and export, investing in national production, sustainability and innovation. The recognition is testified by the consensus gathered in the Spanish press: Facet appeared in 13 different media in a week, with articles in La Vanguardia, Forbes, El Pais and another published by Grupo Prensa Ibérica with publications in 12 newspapers, including El Periodico, which listed Facet as one of the ten fastest growing SMEs in the world. In short, Facet consolidates itself in the jewelery and diamonds sector, with 65% of sales destined for international markets.



We have identified an opportunity in the midst of the crisis. Cordoba is a city with hundreds of years of jewelery tradition, one of the central poles of a sector that has had to reinvent itself to adapt to the new times. When a year ago we decided to open a new high jewelery factory here. We have been able to maintain normal production levels with the added value of proximity, pursuing those values ​​of social responsibility and sustainability that are our strength today.

José Miguel Serret, CEO of Facet

Facet has received acclaim for its productive investments, but also for its commitment to sustainability and traceability. The company signed the Tracemark traceability protocol in September 2020, becoming the first jewelry factory in the world to provide complete traceability. In 2016, the company was one of the first in the country to become a certified member of the Responsible Jewelery Council (RJC). All of Facet’s subsidiaries, as well as its two wholly owned manufacturing plants, in India and Spain, are under the umbrella of this certification.