









Learn how to keep your jewelry tidy and, above all, keep it in the best possible way. Here are seven rules on how to store your jewelry ♦

How to store your jewelry? It is no less important aspect of choice and purchase. Admit it: who of you has never lost a ring? And to those who did not find one, not worn for some time, with some trace of oxidation (if it is not gold). Or worse yet, not to find it right? Here are the tips to properly preserve your treasure.

First rule: hurray to softness

Although most of the jewelry is made of metal, it does not mean that rings or bracelets can not be damaged. Take an example from jewelers and avoid wooden or hard plastic boxes. A velvet lining is ideal, but alternatively a soft and consistent fabric that covers the container is fine. It may happen to drop or even throw your jewelry at the end of the day: they will land on the soft without scratching.

Second rule: sufficient space

If you really care about your jewels, do not crowd them all together in an inextricable tangle. The drawer or box in which you store your bijoux must have enough space. The jewels should not touch each other because they can be scratched. Leave a few centimeters between one jewel and another: so it will be even easier to decide which one to wear.

Third rule: dry climate

Jewels are as if they suffer from rheumatism: they hate moisture. Extreme climates, too cold or hot, are also not recommended. Also, they should not rest in direct sunlight: oxidation or discoloration are damage caused by poor environmental conditions. Be careful, though: opals and cameos require a little more moisture to prevent cracking.

Fourth rule: cleaning

It is not your fault: it is that the hands, neck, arms convey dust and body fat and acids in your jewelry. In the long run these substances can settle on the container where you store the jewelry. With two effects: add an unpleasant odor to your jewelry in the long run and, ruin the aesthetics (goodbye glossy sheen). Cleaning jewels regularly before storing them is a good rule for long-lasting storage. To find out more read also how to clean a jewel.

Fifth rule: hang the necklaces

A necklace, especially those long enough, will be uncomfortable in a small box. Furthermore, it risks tangling. Some hooks inside the closet doors can easily solve the problem, as long as there is enough space to not rub the jewels against the clothes fabrics. Attention, however, to the choice of the hook: it must not be too small to ruin the rings of the necklace.

Sixth rule: diamonds separated

Diamonds are beautiful but, unintentionally, they can be bad with other jewels. Since the diamond is the hardest stone, they can risk scratching other gems or metals. For this reason, if you have jewelry with diamonds it is better to keep them apart or, at least, at a distance from others. The same reasoning applies to sapphires, which have a hardness that is very close to that of diamonds.

Seventh rule: felt or cotton for silver

Silver jewels are the most widespread. But they can oxidize. So pay attention: better keep them wrapped in a clean cotton or felt cloth. They will be more sheltered from the oxygen contained in the air and, in case they get ruined, they will stay away from other bijoux. Here is a trick: use those small bags that are found when you buy electronic items and that serve to absorb excess moisture.













