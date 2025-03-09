Sixth edition of the high jewellery exhibition Luxury Monte-Carlo|The Unique Show. The event will be held in the Principality of Monaco from 18 to 21 June 2025 at LeMéridien Sea Beach Club Hotel. The exhibition will involve over 60 high jewellery brands from all over the world selected for the uniqueness of the design of each creation (currently not yet known), the adoption of a sustainable production chain and the distinctive artistic vision of each jeweller. The Unique Show attracts a select audience of over 1,600 guests, including collectors, international media, members of royal families.



This edition will be enriched by the Charity Night Gala and the Award Night Gala. The Unique Show has established itself as an international high jewellery exhibition for B2C customers in Europe. Founded in 2023 by Dalila Daffara, a gemologist and luxury sector expert, The Unique Show has become, after five editions, an event for brands in the fine jewellery sector.

