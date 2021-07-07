









Two rings waiting to return to Las Vegas and Vicenzaoro: Antonini anticipates the debut of two new sculpture-rings in July. The two jewels of the Milanese Maison are a limited edition and are inspired by two natural elements: Aria and Vento (Air and Wind), which are also the name chosen for the pair of rings. The design, the strong point of the ultra-centennial Maison (it was born in 1919), seems inspired directly by the rocks and sand that take on sinuous curves in particularly windy locations. Aria, in particular, wants to remember the mark left by the waves on the beach, but also the expanses of tall grass that move pushed by the air currents.



The Vento ring, on the other hand, is more massive, but with an elongated shape that makes it tapered. It recalls those rocks found near deserts, but also in neighboring Sardinia, where the incessant flow of air digs tunnels and crevices in the hard stone. The two rings are in yellow gold. Vento also features black grooves made with a black rhodium bath.