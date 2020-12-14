The ties of Lenti & Villasco











Question: what is the jewel that every woman carries with it every day, from morning to evening and not from which it would never be separated? Simple: it’s the smartphone. In many cases it costs like a jewel and has become the indispensable complement for everyday life. It is also a design object to show, especially if it is the latest expensive model. Starting from this brilliant consideration, the Maison of Valenza Lenti & Villasco has created the Legàmi (the word means ties/links) collection. After all, the smartphone allows you to keep voice and social contact with friends, relatives, and work colleagues. Therefore, it serves to maintain links with one’s world.



And which jewel can best represent this link between smartphones and luxury? Equally simple: the model of a soft chain, the succession of rings that symbolizes solid bonds. In this case they are also precious, since the jewels are in gold with a diamond border. As for the smartphone, depicted in the images together with the jewels of the collection, also earrings, necklaces and rings by Lenti & Villasco are transformed into an indispensable complement.













