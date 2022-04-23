









Silver necklace with the Chiama Angeli pendant, symbol of the affordable jewelry brand, signed by Roberto Giannotti. It is the idea for Mother’s Day. The necklace consists of a chain that ends with a silver pendant, a sphere with a carved surface with the symbol of the heart. The pendant also opens and shows a surface with a dedication. It can simply be the words “For you mom”, or a message, a date, a word that can be engraved inside the pendant to personalize it.



The Call Angels pendant with a dedication for Mother’s Day is available in stores and on Roberto Giannotti’s website: the engraving is free for the entire month of May. Furthermore, on the occasion of Earth Day, the brand promoted the responsible purchase of bijoux for the creation of a real forest, whose growth can be followed on the page www.treedom.net/it/organization/roberto- giannotti. The initiative is combined with an eco-friendly jewelry collection that has angels, hearts, flowers, wings, pets as icons, declined in bijoux for girls and boys, which expand the existing line: the first, necklaces and bracelets, customizable with engraving, embellished with a plate with an angel in yellow gold and red coral, ideal for wishing the new born a peaceful and lucky life, or turquoise, considered the lucky stone, capable of attracting success and creativity. The second, bracelets with two angels in yellow gold, an icon par excellence of the family and union, and a brooch or bib, par excellence symbols of birth. And finally, for animal friends, the bracelets with gold plate with two angels and the little dog, the kitten or the turtle.By purchasing a jewel from this special collection, you contribute to enriching the Il Giardino degli Angeli forest with new plants, thanks to the partnership with Treedom, a web platform that allows you to plant trees remotely. Since 2010, the year of its foundation, over 400,000 trees have been planted in Italy, Africa, Latin America and Asia.