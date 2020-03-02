Luisa Alexander, colors with Mexico scent











From Mexico to the red carpets with celebrities such as Khloe Kardashian, Natasha Rothwell, Chrissy Metz, Gabriela Hearst: the Luisa Alexander brand has come a long way. The jewelry brand was created and created by Sara Rabinovitz and Jessica I Lombrozo, two young, beautiful women who were born and raised in Mexico. And both with a passion for jewelry, combined with entrepreneurial skills.



The two young women have combined their creativity to create the Luisa Alexander brand, which is now present with shop windows in New York, Miami and Mexico City, as well as online. The style is quite classic, with some particularly colorful and lively pieces reminiscent of Mexican atmospheres, with gold and many colored stones alongside the classic diamonds. The top collections are called from A to Z, with customizable jewels that contain letters of the alphabet, a bit like the Liami collection, which takes its name from the Hebrew word which means for my people, because each piece contains initials and stones birth certificates.

















