At the sea with Guita M

Color, precious stones, but also shells. A series of jewels by Guita M, a New York brand that stands out for its ability to break the mold, but without abandoning the pleasure of imaginative luxury, are dedicated to the marine theme. Very special earrings. Like those with fossilized starfish with cabochon deep green emeralds and heart-shaped emerald on 18k yellow gold. Or those with black jade starfish, deep red fire opals and white diamonds on rose gold. Jewels that are not easy to make and, before that, to conceive.

Perhaps the pyrotechnic story of the designer, Guita Mortinger, has provided fuel for the creative capacity. The designer founded her jewelry brand Guita M in 2007, in New York, after a career as a lawyer, president of a menswear brand or of the organic cosmetics company Oloff Beauty, when she still went by the surname of the first husband, Dovas. She then remarried the financier Christian Mortinger and decided to change her life. But she must also be told that she was born in Iran, from where she fled with her family after the revolution of the ayatollahs. In short, an adventurous life.

Maybe for this reason too she hasn’t given up on traveling, from Egypt to India, to find stones and elements to use in her collections, such as miniatures on shells or beetles, but even hands to be transformed into pendants. Her jewels, however, are all made in New York.