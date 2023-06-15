Orecchini com giada rosa, tormalina praiba e oro rosa
At the sea with Guita M

Color, precious stones, but also shells. A series of jewels by Guita M, a New York brand that stands out for its ability to break the mold, but without abandoning the pleasure of imaginative luxury, are dedicated to the marine theme. Very special earrings. Like those with fossilized starfish with cabochon deep green emeralds and heart-shaped emerald on 18k yellow gold. Or those with black jade starfish, deep red fire opals and white diamonds on rose gold. Jewels that are not easy to make and, before that, to conceive.

Orecchini con stelle marine di corallo fossilizzato, con cabochon di smeraldi verde intenso e smeraldo a cuoresu oro giallo 18 carati
Striking fossilized coral starfish earrings with deep green emerald cabochons on emerald heart top in 18kt yellow gold

Perhaps the pyrotechnic story of the designer, Guita Mortinger, has provided fuel for the creative capacity. The designer founded her jewelry brand Guita M in 2007, in New York, after a career as a lawyer, president of a menswear brand or of the organic cosmetics company Oloff Beauty, when she still went by the surname of the first husband, Dovas. She then remarried the financier Christian Mortinger and decided to change her life. But she must also be told that she was born in Iran, from where she fled with her family after the revolution of the ayatollahs. In short, an adventurous life.

Colored aqua Tourmaline fan earrings with red rubelite heart on white chalcedony shell in 18kt white gold
Colored aqua Tourmaline fan earrings with red rubelite heart on white chalcedony shell in 18kt white gold

Maybe for this reason too she hasn’t given up on traveling, from Egypt to India, to find stones and elements to use in her collections, such as miniatures on shells or beetles, but even hands to be transformed into pendants. Her jewels, however, are all made in New York.

Pendente con corallo fossile, opale di fuoco e tormalina paraiba su oro bianco
Grey fossilized coral starfish pendant with orange fire opal and green paraiba tourmaline white diamonds in 18kt white gold
Orecchini con stelle marine di giada nera, opali di fuoco e diamanti su oro rosa
Flawless black jade starfish earrings with deep-red fire opals and white diamonds in 18kt rose gold
Orecchini con agata multicolore, tormaline intagliate a ventaglio, diamanti e oro giallo
Faceted multi-colored agate earrings with tourmaline fan on diamond prongs in 18kt yellow gold
Orecchini con quarzo intagliato stella marina, diamanti, rubellite, oro giallo
Hand carved quartz starfish earrings with white diamonds on strikingly red rubelite cabochon in 18kt yellow gold
Orecchini con agata verde acqua e zaffiri lavanda
Fancy laguna agate starfish earrings with lavender sapphires earrings
Orecchini con tormalina azzurra, calcedonio intagliato oro 18 carati
Colored aqua tourmaline spike earrings on white chalcedony shell in 18kt white gold

