Recarlo’s Eternity continues with two rings











Eternity: a philosophical concept that translates into rings, like the newcomer that is part of the Recarlo Eternity collection. The type of Eternity ring, in fact, indicates precisely the will to maintain a love without time limits. But, while the type of eternity ring includes a series of aligned diamonds that cover all or almost all the gold circumference of the ring, the Recarlo Eternity collection, which turned 16, also includes solitaires and trilogy.



The latest arrivals in this collection, in fact, are a white gold ring with diamond, and a trilogy ring. The first is the classic white gold ring with brilliant cut diamond stopped by four claws. The second, however, presents three diamonds of different sizes, to scale. Furthermore, the stem of the two rings is not a simple circular band, but follows a vaguely spiral design. The design is modern and Recarlo has designed these new models expressly also for a younger audience.



















