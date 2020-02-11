Lydia Courteille in the mysterious Amber Room











Few masterpieces in the world have as mysterious a charm as the Amber Room, which inspired Lydia Courteille’s new high jewelery collection. One of the most creative and delightfully refined designers in the world of jewelry has designed and created a series of jewels that use, of course, amber together with diamonds, fire opals, citrines, yellow sapphires, garnets and chalcedony mounted on baroque architecture made in gold and titanium. Just like the original Amber Room.



The history of this incredible environment dates back to the Prussian king Frederick William I, who gave it to Tsar Peter the Great in 1716. The room had the walls completely covered with a mosaic of amber and gilded stucco. For almost two centuries this room was located in the Catherine Palace in Tsarskoye Selo, near Saint Petersburg. It had an area of ​​55 square meters and contained more than 6 tons of amber. During the Second World War the room was dismantled by German troops. And it has disappeared. Nobody has ever found amber furnishings and walls: it is thought they could be burned in 1945 during the fire of the Königsberg castle.



A reconstruction of the Amber Room was inaugurated in 2003 and was visited by Lydia Courteille, who was fascinated by it. And he decided to renew the charm of that lost room. Angels or animals in pure Baroque style peep out in the jewelry. And there is also a tribute to Empress Catherine, the one who lived more the extravagant and luxurious amber room.

















