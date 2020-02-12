The Voices of the Bosco by Boccadamo











The rustling of a stream, the creaking of dry twigs, the rustling of leaves: there are many voices in the woods, recalls Boccadamo, an Italian brand specializing in silver jewelry. In the Voci del Bosco collection there are jewels-sculptures in which there look squirrels, leaves and acorns that take the form of necklaces, earrings, rings and bracelets. In addition, as if they were berries, on the jewels there are pearls in strategic points.



The jewels have an aspect made ancient thanks to the use of burnished silver. In addition, the jewels are colored through real brushstrokes, handmade with micro painting: an innovative technique that allows you to work silver like a canvas, with realistic shades and meticulous details. In some elements the silver is rose gold plated, with an interesting contrast between the two different colors of the same metal. Prices: the necklace costs around 670 euros, the earrings 320 euros, the ring 94 euros, while the bracelet 280 euros.

















