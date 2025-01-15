Peter Fischer – Feine Juwelen, a brand founded in 1985 in Engelsbrand, a town near the cradle of German jewelry, Pforzheim. It is a family-run business, which offers its jewelry in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands and Sweden. The daughter of the company founder, Romany Feuchtner, has been managing the business since 2019. Working closely with her father, the goal since then has been to produce jewelry of the highest quality using the proverbial German precision for the realization, without forgetting the aesthetic qualities that have brought the brand to success.



The jewelry follows the classic canons, with the use of gold in its main shades of yellow, white and pink, and a wide use of precious and semi-precious stones with delicate shades, such as blue or light blue topaz, peridot, green amethyst and diamonds. Among the latest innovations is the Couleurs d’Amour line: jewels with colored stones and 18-karat gold for jewels that take the shape of delicate bouquets.

