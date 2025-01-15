Peter Fischer – Feine Juwelen, a brand founded in 1985 in Engelsbrand, a town near the cradle of German jewelry, Pforzheim. It is a family-run business, which offers its jewelry in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands and Sweden. The daughter of the company founder, Romany Feuchtner, has been managing the business since 2019. Working closely with her father, the goal since then has been to produce jewelry of the highest quality using the proverbial German precision for the realization, without forgetting the aesthetic qualities that have brought the brand to success.
The jewelry follows the classic canons, with the use of gold in its main shades of yellow, white and pink, and a wide use of precious and semi-precious stones with delicate shades, such as blue or light blue topaz, peridot, green amethyst and diamonds. Among the latest innovations is the Couleurs d’Amour line: jewels with colored stones and 18-karat gold for jewels that take the shape of delicate bouquets.
Pastel colors by Peter Fischer
Peter Fischer – Feine Juwelen, a brand founded in 1985 in Engelsbrand, a town near the cradle of German jewelry, Pforzheim. It is a family-run business, which offers its jewelry in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands and Sweden. The daughter of the company founder, Romany Feuchtner, has been managing the business since 2019. Working closely with her father, the goal since then has been to produce jewelry of the highest quality using the proverbial German precision for the realization, without forgetting the aesthetic qualities that have brought the brand to success.
Latest from Showroom
Countdown to the celebration of love, that is Valentine’s Day. Also this year, couples on February
The word knot is commonly associated with ropes and indicates a way of using it to
From California, Orange County, Lugano Diamonds luxury jewels. No, the city of Switzerland has nothing to
The tradition of Baroque art merged in the jewelry signed by the historic Roman Maison Cazzaniga
The fantastic jewelry between yin and yang by Minawala, the creation of Shehzad Zaveri ♦ ︎