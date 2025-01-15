Anelli Couleurs d'Amour in oro rosa, topazio e ametista verde
Anelli Couleurs d'Amour in oro rosa, topazio e ametista verde

Pastel colors by Peter Fischer

Peter Fischer – Feine Juwelen, a brand founded in 1985 in Engelsbrand, a town near the cradle of German jewelry, Pforzheim. It is a family-run business, which offers its jewelry in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands and Sweden. The daughter of the company founder, Romany Feuchtner, has been managing the business since 2019. Working closely with her father, the goal since then has been to produce jewelry of the highest quality using the proverbial German precision for the realization, without forgetting the aesthetic qualities that have brought the brand to success.

Anello in oro rosa 750, con topazio azzurro, ametista, ametista verde e diamanti
750 rose gold ring, with blue topaz, amethyst, green amethyst and diamonds

The jewelry follows the classic canons, with the use of gold in its main shades of yellow, white and pink, and a wide use of precious and semi-precious stones with delicate shades, such as blue or light blue topaz, peridot, green amethyst and diamonds. Among the latest innovations is the Couleurs d’Amour line: jewels with colored stones and 18-karat gold for jewels that take the shape of delicate bouquets.
Orecchini Gocce di rugiada, con topazio azzurro, topazio blu London, madreperla e diamanti
Dewdrop earrings, with blue topaz, London blue topaz, mother of pearl and diamonds

Romany Feuchtner e Peter Fischer
Romany Feuchtner and Peter Fischer
Orecchini con topazio azzurro, ametista, ametista verde e diamanti
Earrings with blue topaz, amethyst, green amethyst and diamonds

Tags:

You might be interested in

Red

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

la sua collezione Nodo d’Amore. Una collezione di grande attualità in vista del San Valentino 2025, festa degli innamorati.
Previous Story

Boccadamo for Valentine’s Day

Ciondoli Love
Next Story

Pandora for Valentine’s Day

Latest from Showroom