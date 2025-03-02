La Prima Gioielli, based in Vicenza, is a brand founded by Adel Arfa and his children, Jessica Arfa and Jason Arfa. The goal of the Arfa family is to offer made in Italy jewelry that combines the elegance of the Arabic word and the regality of the Anglo-Saxon one. Behind them, however, there are 50 years of experience in the Italian jewelry sector, together with the international market. Before becoming adults, Jason and Jessica accompanied their parents to goldsmiths’ workshops and jewelry fairs around the world.



From these experiences, La Prima Gioielli was born in the goldsmith district of Vicenza, which is part of the family company, United Group International. The jewelry is made of gold, made with a workmanship that resembles lace and embroidery with methods such as fusion, electrofusion and microfusion, and VS diamonds with color G. The brand boasts 426 collections created and over 357,000 pieces produced. The shield in the brand’s logo symbolizes strength, protection and a deep connection to the family heritage. Like a shield that defends its bearer, it reflects the brand’s commitment to preserving the timeless craftsmanship and heritage of Italian jewelry, passed down from generation to generation.

