A new survey presented at Vicenzaoro January shows that 71.8% of consumers have purchased at least one piece of jewelry in the last three years. In the most recent two years, 72.3% chose to go to a physical jewelry store, while 9.5% used both offline and online channels. The research was conducted by Format Research for the Federpreziosi Observatory, in collaboration with Italian Exhibition Group.

A significant trend emerged from the analysis data: the growing weight of online sales in the goldsmith sector. In 2024, the overall turnover of the jewelry sector in Italy reached 6.8 billion euros, of which approximately 1.08 billion came from e-commerce on jewelry stores’ websites, recording a 19% increase compared to 2023. This data highlights an ever-increasing integration between traditional and digital sales channels. According to the Federpreziosi Observatory, 88.2% of Italian jewelry stores have an online presence, and almost 62% combine a website with active profiles on social networks.



18.35% of consumers have chosen to purchase exclusively online, recording a 7.9% increase compared to 2023. These data highlight a significant growth in online commerce in the sector. And also in the media, such as gioiellis.com, specialized in communicating news and information on the world of jewelry. Other numbers: over 400 jewelry stores in Italy have closed from 2022 to today, about 17 per month. This indicates a transformation of the sector, in which traditional retail is facing a series of challenges related to changing consumer habits, technological innovation and growing market competitiveness. At the same time, there was an increase in the number of employees in 2024 compared to the previous year (+300) together with the reduction in the number of traditional jewelry stores, reflecting a phenomenon of consolidation and updating of the entrepreneurial fabric: the points of sale are decreasing, but the structure of the companies that remain is strengthening. The turnover of sales by online jewelry stores in 2024 amounts to 1 billion and 80 million euros. The data highlights a 19% increase in the online turnover of the goldsmith-jewelry sector compared to the previous year and confirms how digital is now a fundamental pillar for the sector.



The research, curated by Format Research for the Federpreziosi Observatory, explored the present and future of the retail gold sector in our country. The study was commented on by Pierluigi Ascani, president of Format Research, Steven Tranquilli, director of Federpreziosi Confcommercio, Stefano Andreis, president of Federpreziosi Confcommercio, Manuel Aucella of Aucella di Torre del Greco, Dino Bracci, of Gioielleria Bracci in Viterbo. Agostino Gazzo of the Magnone Jewelry in Genoa, Giuliano Gori, Gori Jewelry in Rome.