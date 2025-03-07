A new jewelry collection by Stenzhorn, a German jewelry brand born in Boppard, on the banks of the Rhine. The Maison’s jewelry is often inspired by the world of flowers. This time the flower chosen for the new collection is jasmine, with jewelry that interprets the silhouette of the petals in soft curves and surfaces set with diamonds. The Jasmine-A Winter’s Whisper high jewelry collection includes pieces that capture the beauty of winter jasmine, which blooms amidst the frost.



The design of the collection evokes the lightness of the petals that sway in the crisp winter air, with delicate gold structures that intertwine like stems covered with frost-kissed flowers. The interplay of diamonds and rubies mirrors the way in which sunlight refracts on frozen surfaces, creating a mesmerizing dance of light and shadow. The highlight of the collection is a necklace composed of 15 flowers arranged in a very natural way, as if they had sprouted from a thin branch of jasmine.

