Commercial agreement for Conte Diamonds, a brand based in Milan founded by Giuseppe Conte. The jewelry company has signed a strategic partnership agreement with an exclusive distributor for the Balkan markets. The agreement was signed with Crystal Time, a company led by Darko Lojpur. The agreement provides for the distribution of our exclusive jewelry in over 250 jewelry stores in Serbia, Kosovo, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Montenegro, Macedonia and Albania over the next three years.

This step strengthens our commitment to a global presence, allowing us to bring our goldsmith art closer to a growing market that appreciates the tradition of Italian jewelry.

Giuseppe Conte, CEO of Conte Diamonds

The strategic alliance in the Balkans, explains a press release, «is part of a broader international growth strategy, which aims to bring our diamonds and jewelry to an increasingly wider audience. The goal is clear: to export the tradition and innovation of Italian design, while maintaining the focus on quality, excellence and creativity».

The recent expansion of the brand’s internal creative laboratory is the sign of «a further step forward in this direction and has allowed us to respond to the needs of a constantly evolving global market, keeping our promise to offer the best in the diamond and luxury jewelry sector».