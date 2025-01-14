la sua collezione Nodo d’Amore. Una collezione di grande attualità in vista del San Valentino 2025, festa degli innamorati.
Boccadamo for Valentine’s Day

The word knot is commonly associated with ropes and indicates a way of using it to fix or tighten something. But a knot can also have a decorative function. Furthermore, in a figurative sense, the knot indicates a bond, even that of passion that unites two people. In this last meaning, the knot has also been adopted in jewelry as a symbol of a loving relationship. And this is how the Italian brand Boccadamo intends it, with its Nodo d’Amore collection. A very timely collection in view of Valentine’s Day 2025, the lovers’ holiday.

Orecchini in argento
Silver earrings

The jewels of the Nodo d’Amore collection are in silver in the natural color or with yellow or rose gold plating. Necklaces, rings, earrings and bracelets are made with the shape of an open knot in the center, which in some cases forms the perimeter of a heart. The jewels are made in Italy and are presented with a greeting card, to make a gift on February 14th more personal.

Orecchini in argento a forma di cuore
Heart-shaped silver earrings
Bracciale in argento placcato oro giallo
Yellow gold-plated silver bracelet
Orecchini in argento placcato oro giallo
Yellow gold-plated silver earrings
Orecchini in argento placcato oro rosa a forma di cuore
Rose gold-plated silver heart-shaped earrings

