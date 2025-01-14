The word knot is commonly associated with ropes and indicates a way of using it to fix or tighten something. But a knot can also have a decorative function. Furthermore, in a figurative sense, the knot indicates a bond, even that of passion that unites two people. In this last meaning, the knot has also been adopted in jewelry as a symbol of a loving relationship. And this is how the Italian brand Boccadamo intends it, with its Nodo d’Amore collection. A very timely collection in view of Valentine’s Day 2025, the lovers’ holiday.

The jewels of the Nodo d’Amore collection are in silver in the natural color or with yellow or rose gold plating. Necklaces, rings, earrings and bracelets are made with the shape of an open knot in the center, which in some cases forms the perimeter of a heart. The jewels are made in Italy and are presented with a greeting card, to make a gift on February 14th more personal.