Tiffany Bird on a Pearl 2025

There are jewels that go down in history. Like the Bird on a Rock brooch designed by Jean Schlumberger for Tiffany in 1965 and presented in several variations since then. Inspired by that now legendary creation, Tiffany now presents the Bird on a Pearl 2025 high jewelry capsule collection. The jewel, used for rings, brooches and necklaces, was redesigned by Nathalie Verdeille, artistic director of the Maison, who used the original idea but with a different interpretation.



Bird on a Pearl of 2025, as the name suggests, is made with a fusion of yellow and rose gold, diamonds and natural pearls in the traditional spherical or baroque shape, of different colors and from different origins. The bird of the original model is in this case applied to the pearls, but is not present in all the jewels. The pearls come from the Gulf region from Hussein Al Fardan, a world-renowned name in the field of natural saltwater pearls. A necklace made with natural pearls from this region can require over 20 years of research.



There are also jewels that use the shape of the acorn and the oak leaf, also taken from archive drawings by Jean Schlumberger. The entire collection is punctuated by different chapters inspired by moments of nature, such as spring or autumn, or by traditional shapes such as ribbons in the case of Ribbons.

