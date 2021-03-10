Sabine Roemer, high jewelery for high society



x







You attend the London high society. But she also has a social sensibility: Sabine Römer (name that is more often spelled Roemer, because the Anglo-Saxon language does not know how to use accented vowels) years ago she collaborated with the Nelson Mandela Foundation designing jewels to be auctioned for the Mandela charity Day. Morgan Freeman bought a piece of fine jewelry: Masincedane, a word that means “the hand that helps others”. The actor then wore a Sabine bracelet to the Academy Awards Africa. Sabine Römer (or Roemer) lives in London, is married to the financier Andras Szirtes and has two daughters.



At 30, after working for Stephen Webster, she launched her first high jewelery collection, Arabian Nights, at Harrods in London in 2020: 22 unique pieces inspired by the tales of the One Thousand and One Nights. Her jewels could only be viewed by appointment. A hawk hood (used for hunting) was quickly sold to a sheikh of an Arab royal family. They are pieces of high jewelery that have conquered London. And it is not common for a German, graduated from the prestigious Pforzheim jewelry school, founded in 1877 as the Grand Ducal School of Crafts. At 15 she had already created her first ring, while she was following an apprenticeship from a master goldsmith.



Her skill and the meeting with the small London elite then helped to bring out her refined creativity. He has also collaborated with his jewels with personalities engaged in philanthropic actions, such as Damian Aspinall (English businessman and environmentalist), the Duke of Cambridge, Prince William and the second Lord Snowdon, David Linley: For them he created unique jewels , true works of art, with the aim of funds for charitable activities.

















