ANELLI, COLLANE, vetrina — January 23, 2021 at 5:00 am

Pasquale Bruni adds red to Petit Joli collection




A brushstroke of red to celebrate Valentine’s Day. And to expand a collection, Petit Joli, which Pasquale Bruni launched just a year ago, in 2020. The red color was added to the jewels with the use of carnelian, a stone that is from a gemological point of view a variety of chalcedony and is part of the same family of quartz. Carnelian is also a stone that represents love in all its shades: it seems that Lord Byron gave a stone of this type, cut in the shape of a heart, to a much loved boy, John Edleston, a chorister with an angelic face. Other times.

Orecchini in oro rosa, diamanti e corniola della collezione Petit Joli
Orecchini in oro rosa, diamanti e corniola della collezione Petit Joli

In any case, the carnelian red versions of the Petit Joli jewels are added to those already present in the collection designed by Eugenia Bruni: the blue of the lapis lazuli, the white agate, the pink chalcedony, the black onyx and the green of the agate. The Petit Joli collection includes ring, stud earrings, necklace and bracelet made of rose gold with the addition of white and champagne diamonds.
Anello in oro rosa, diamanti e corniola della collezione Petit Joli
Anello in oro rosa, diamanti e corniola della collezione Petit Joli

Collana in oro rosa, diamanti e corniola della collezione Petit Joli
Collana in oro rosa, diamanti e corniola della collezione Petit Joli
Pendente in oro rosa, diamanti e corniola della collezione Petit Joli
Pendente in oro rosa, diamanti e corniola della collezione Petit Joli

Bracciale in oro rosa, diamanti e corniola della collezione Petit Joli
Bracciale in oro rosa, diamanti e corniola della collezione Petit Joli







Tags

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *