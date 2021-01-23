Pasquale Bruni adds red to Petit Joli collection











A brushstroke of red to celebrate Valentine’s Day. And to expand a collection, Petit Joli, which Pasquale Bruni launched just a year ago, in 2020. The red color was added to the jewels with the use of carnelian, a stone that is from a gemological point of view a variety of chalcedony and is part of the same family of quartz. Carnelian is also a stone that represents love in all its shades: it seems that Lord Byron gave a stone of this type, cut in the shape of a heart, to a much loved boy, John Edleston, a chorister with an angelic face. Other times.



In any case, the carnelian red versions of the Petit Joli jewels are added to those already present in the collection designed by Eugenia Bruni: the blue of the lapis lazuli, the white agate, the pink chalcedony, the black onyx and the green of the agate. The Petit Joli collection includes ring, stud earrings, necklace and bracelet made of rose gold with the addition of white and champagne diamonds.

















