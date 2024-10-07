Halloween is approaching, the holiday that has now become secular and adopted globally as an occasion to organize horror-themed parties (for the curious, the name derives from All Hallow’s Eve, which refers to the eve before the Catholic solemnities of All Saints and the Day of the Dead, respectively placed on the first and second day of November). In any case, on the night of October 31st you also have to choose the jewelry to wear as a complement to the clothing chosen for dark-style parties. Pandora, like every year, also offers a contribution on the theme.



The Danish house for Halloween offers the Boo Ghost charm that glows in the dark, made of 925 sterling silver and painted with white enamel and sparkling silver glitter. Another charm in tune is the skull painted with white enamel that glows in the dark, or the Halloween pumpkin charm, with grooved details, a scary face and heart-shaped eyes. The price of the charms is 49 euros.

