The Adam & Stoffel transparencies











Jewelery and frosted glass: the sustainable rings by Adam & Stoffel ♦

Let’s face it: sustainability is fashionable, but not always the claimed respect for the environment then corresponds to what is put into practice. In the heart of Germany, in Stipshausen, halfway between Frankfurt and Luxembourg, there are, however, two designer-craftsmen who have taken literally the need to provide for sustainable jewelry from a point of view of nature. The two green designers are Claudia Adam and Jörg Stoffel. Their small Maison, Adam & Stoffel, time ago was present at the most important trade fair of jewelry, Baseworld. Still, it’s a paradox, because they offer bottle bottoms. No, not false stones, fake gems. They make a flag of their glass bottles rings. The story is unusual and worth telling it.



Claudia Adam was a medical assistant, but in 1991 he began to study gemology and jewelry design. Together with the goldsmith husband Jörg Stoffel, in 1998 they began to offer their bijoux. The style is very Nordic, unfussy, almost austere. Alongside the usual materials, silver or gold and precious stones, more or less, the couple has thus started to offer rings made from special bottles neck. The glass is frosted, with soft shapes like the one found on sanded beaches by the sea. Although the sea, in Stipshausen, there isn’t. Margherita Donato















