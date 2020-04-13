, bracciale, COLLANE — April 13, 2020 at 4:00 am

Spring in color with Roxanne Assoulin




Roxanne Assoulin’s story is summarized on a page of her site: Blah Blah Blah Blah Blah Blah Blah Blah Blah Blah Blah Blah Blah Blah Blah Blah Blah Blah Blah Blah Blah Blah Blah Blah …. or Google Roxanne Assoulin;). It cannot be said that the designer, a 63-year-old young woman, lacks humor. In fact, the joy already shines through his jewelry. Strictly not precious. Yet, they have become famous, requested and sold also by the large e-shop platforms, or in its showroom in the center of Manhattan.

Bracciale in zinco, smalto, elastico
Bracciale in zinco, smalto, elastico

Roxanne Assoulin has almost forty years of experience in design and has worked for brands such as Marc Jacobs, Stephen Sprouse, Bill Blass, Oscar de la Renta, but also for private labels of American brands, such as Banana Republic, Urban Outfitters, JCrew and Loft . Despite the long experience, or perhaps thanks to this, the young women like her jewelry. Enamel, elastic cord, zinc and brass are the simple elements with which bracelets and necklaces are made. Almost always very colorful.

Collana in ottone dorato, corda elastica
Collana in ottone dorato, corda elastica
Collana colo oro e smalto, corda elastica
Collana colo oro e smalto, corda elastica
Bracciale com smalto, ottone dorato, elastico
Bracciale com smalto, ottone dorato, elastico
Bracciale com smalto multicolore, elastico
Bracciale com smalto multicolore, elastico
Orecchini Hip Hop con cristalli Swarovski
Orecchini Hip Hop con cristalli Swarovski
Set di tre bracciali color oro e argento
Set di tre bracciali color oro e argento

Bracciali in zinco, smalto, corda elastica
Bracciali in zinco, smalto, corda elastica







