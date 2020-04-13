Spring in color with Roxanne Assoulin











Roxanne Assoulin’s story is summarized on a page of her site: Blah Blah Blah Blah Blah Blah Blah Blah Blah Blah Blah Blah Blah Blah Blah Blah Blah Blah Blah Blah Blah Blah Blah Blah …. or Google Roxanne Assoulin;). It cannot be said that the designer, a 63-year-old young woman, lacks humor. In fact, the joy already shines through his jewelry. Strictly not precious. Yet, they have become famous, requested and sold also by the large e-shop platforms, or in its showroom in the center of Manhattan.



Roxanne Assoulin has almost forty years of experience in design and has worked for brands such as Marc Jacobs, Stephen Sprouse, Bill Blass, Oscar de la Renta, but also for private labels of American brands, such as Banana Republic, Urban Outfitters, JCrew and Loft . Despite the long experience, or perhaps thanks to this, the young women like her jewelry. Enamel, elastic cord, zinc and brass are the simple elements with which bracelets and necklaces are made. Almost always very colorful.















