Pandora Marketing to Berta de Pablos-Barbier

Berta de Pablos-Barbier joins Pandora’s global marketing team. The new Chief Marketing Officer will report to CEO Alexander Lacik and will be part of Pandora’s Executive Leadership Team. The manager has 30 years of executive experience in global luxury and consumer goods brands: she was president and CEO of the LVMH group’s champagne brands such as Moët & Chandon, Dom Perignon and Mercier. Previously, she was Chief Growth Officer of Mars Wrigley and CMO of Lacoste, where she led the global repositioning of the brand. In the jewelry sector, she was vice president of Marketing and Communications at Boucheron (Kering group). Her career has developed internationally in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Spain, Russia and the Middle East.



Berta has a unique breadth of consumer goods, from high-end to accessible luxury, and a proven track record of defining and implementing compelling growth visions and strategies for large global brands. She is ideally suited to lead the next chapter of our marketing strategy as we continue to establish Pandora as a complete jewelry brand.

Alexander Lacik



Berta de Pablos-Barbier is a Spanish national currently living in Paris with her husband and daughter. She will join Pandora in November and relocate to Copenhagen. She replaces Mary Carmen Gasco-Buisson, who is leaving Pandora after two years to take up a new role in the UK.

